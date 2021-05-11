Traffic
Police investigate break ins at Dollar General stores in Toledo

Police say the same suspect is responsible for the break ins.
By Alexis Means
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is issuing a warning to business owners after officers said four Dollar General stores were burglarized in our area. Police say the same suspect is responsible for all of the burglaries.

“In all four, the suspect breaks the window goes to the glass case containing cigarettes breaks the glass case, and steals the cigarettes,” said Lt. Kellie Lenhardt.

Police say the break-ins are happening between 1-4 AM.

“The detective is working with the managers of the Dollar Generals to obtain video,” said Lt. Lenhardt.

Investigators say if you see anything call Crime Stoppers.

