Toledo man faces multiple charges after firing gun out his front door

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 58-year-old Toledo man was arrested on multiple charges after police were called because he was firing a gun out of the front door of his west Toledo house.

Patrick Domanowski was arrested and charged with inducing panic, weapons while intoxicated, and firearms discharge restricted.

Toledo Police said they were called to Domanowski’s house in the 5500 block of Clover Lane around 8:51 p.m. When they arrived, they were met by Domanowski, who was firing his gun out of his front door.

Domanowski surrendered himself and was taken into custody. Shell casings and two firearms were collected.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.