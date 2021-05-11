Traffic
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Toledo man faces multiple charges after firing gun out his front door

Patrick Domanowski faces multiple charges after firing a gun out his front door on Monday, May...
Patrick Domanowski faces multiple charges after firing a gun out his front door on Monday, May 10.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 58-year-old Toledo man was arrested on multiple charges after police were called because he was firing a gun out of the front door of his west Toledo house.

Patrick Domanowski was arrested and charged with inducing panic, weapons while intoxicated, and firearms discharge restricted.

Toledo Police said they were called to Domanowski’s house in the 5500 block of Clover Lane around 8:51 p.m. When they arrived, they were met by Domanowski, who was firing his gun out of his front door.

Domanowski surrendered himself and was taken into custody. Shell casings and two firearms were collected.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police
East Toledo car crash claims life of 31-year-old woman
Start High School in Toledo, Ohio.
Toledo Public Schools investigating alleged inappropriate contact between coach and student
Christa Henry is charged with felonious assault after kicking a Toledo Police officer twice in...
Woman charged after kicking TPD officer in the leg
Twenty-six-year-old Shyanne Singh of Scottsburg was arrested last week on three felony counts...
Indiana woman charged after daughter nearly died from lice
Documents from the investigation shed further light on the university’s findings.
BGSU discipline report finds “deep culture of deception” at fraternity

Latest News

Child in Walbridge mauled by dog
Walbridge boy recovering after being attacked by dog at babysitter’s home
Lanes are restricted on I-475 North near Perrysburg due to a commercial vehicle crash.
Commercial vehicle crash closes ramp from I-475 north to I-75 near Perrysburg
Child in Walbridge mauled by dog
Child mauled by dog in Walbridge
ATVs cause problems in park
ATV problems in Walbridge Park