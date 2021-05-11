Vaccinathon coming up this weekend

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Multiple local organizations are coming together this weekend to host the Vaccinathon at the Escuela SMART Academy. The event begins at 6 p.m. Friday and ends at 12 p.m. Sunday.

The event is free, and all three COVID vaccines will be available -- Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. Spanish bilingual volunteers will be present to provide care in English or Spanish.

Walk-ins are accepted at any time, but appointments are available by calling 419-318-2191.

Vaccinathon will be a concerted effort to increase vaccination rates. The event will be co-hosted by CommunityCare Free Medical Clinics, Escuela Smart Academy, Farm Labor Organizing Committee, Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Pinewood Tabernacle Church, Helping Hands of St. Louis, CedarCreek South Campus, V-Project, and Toledo-Lucas County Department of Health.

