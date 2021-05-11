Vocational Centers see large influx in young adults seeking employment training

Traffic
Young adults in low income households are flocking to Harbor Rehabilitation & Career Services for all-paid training programs to get higher employment for self sufficient lives.(WTVG)
By Ashley Bornancin
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 6:00 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As the state continues to open back up, the specialists at Harbor Rehabilitation and Vocational Center are seeing a major increase in young adults seeking vocational services to increase their chances at better employment for a higher quality of life.

More and more young adults are going to the centers to be trained in highly sought-after areas. The center provides grants for fully funded certification programs for people who qualify in low or no-income households to compete for employment without having to get a college degree.

“We are busy as ever, they are coming in, getting assistance with certifications, like medical assisting certification, commercial driver’s licenses,” said Rachel Hannon, Harbor Youth Grant Manager. “There’s a high need for truckers right now and we’re paying for them to get certifications and to get good jobs.”

Regarding the high number of people currently on unemployment who refuse to go back to work, Hannon says they see the opposite. She says everyone who comes to Harbor is eager to go to work and find employment that would grant them self-sufficient lives.

“They’re getting certifications and employment right away, all of these certifications that you don’t necessarily need a full college degree for, and they’re getting good jobs as soon as they get certified. They’re getting scooped up right away,” says Hannon.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

