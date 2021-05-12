Traffic
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Are Tyson roosters to blame for chicken shortage?

Tyson says it tried out a new kind of rooster and the breeding birds aren’t living up to their...
Tyson says it tried out a new kind of rooster and the breeding birds aren’t living up to their get-up-and-go farmyard stereotype.(Source: AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Chicken is in short supply and Tyson is partly blaming its roosters.

The company says it tried out a new kind and the breeding birds aren’t living up to their get-up-and-go farmyard stereotype.

So, Tyson is going back to the original kind of male birds it used to use.

But It’s not just the love lives of its birds that are causing the shortage.

Tyson says a winter storm affected its operations in Texas.

The company has also had trouble retaining workers since poultry plants have been in COVID-19 hotspots.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child in Walbridge mauled by dog
5-year-old boy recovering after being attacked by dog at babysitter’s home
Toledo Public Schools
Lawyer: Student alleging sexual assault by TPS coach “dealing with a pregnancy”
The company operating a pipeline serving Midwest refineries says it’s ignoring an order by...
Oil pipeline supplying Ohio, Michigan refineries demanded to shut down Wednesday; Company to defy order
Toledo Police
East Toledo car crash claims life of 31-year-old woman
Stone Foltz, 20, died after an alleged hazing incident at an off-campus event.
Family of Stone Foltz files civil suit against Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity

Latest News

FILE - In this Monday, March 29, 2021, file photo, Jenea Edwards, of the North Side, helps her...
Schools ditch student mask requirements in growing numbers
A gasoline station that ran out of gas for sale displays an out of service sign on the pump on...
Some gas stations out of fuel, scramble on for new routes after Colonial Pipeline hack
Fallen Georgia officer honored during National Police Week
San Luis Obispo Police Detective Lucas “Luca” Benedetti and Stockton Police Officer Jimmy Inn...
New details emerge in fatal shootings of California police