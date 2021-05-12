Area universities weigh in on a vaccine mandate for students

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - All across the country, the COVID-19 vaccine is widely available. As supply begins to outweigh demand, area universities are preparing for the fall semester. For some campuses it will be more of a return to normal. The University of Toledo is planning for a full schedule of in-person, on-campus classes in August. With more people returning to college towns and universities there’s a debate about the COVID-19 vaccine. Should colleges and universities make it mandatory for students, faculty and staff?

13abc reached out to 3 of the local universities for an answer. The University of Toledo has no plans to mandate the vaccine but a spokesperson says they are strongly encouraging all students, faculty and staff to get vaccinated.

Bowling Green State University is taking a similar approach. The COVID-19 vaccine is not a requirement for anyone involved or attending BGSU. Instead, the Chief Health Officer, Ben Batey, says they university plans to launch a peer to peer health campaign this summer, encouraging students who are still on the fence to get vaccinated. BGSU is also asking students and staff to take part in voluntary surveys in an attempt to gauge the percentage of the population that is vaccinated.

At Lourdes University, leaders are currently not requiring the vaccine but it’s not off the table. The University President, Dr. Mary Ann Gawelek says right now the focus is on education. They are also considering incentives for students and staff that are still unvaccinated who decide to get the shot.

President Gawelek says the goal is to have 80% of the students, faculty and staff vaccinated by August and they will continue to watch the current COVID-19 case trends and guidelines and adjust accordingly, if needed.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.