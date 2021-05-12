Traffic
Arts Commission, ProMedica collaborating on COVID-19 remembrance sculpture

A new sculpture titled Breathe will commemorate the lives lost to COVID-19 and those affected...
A new sculpture titled Breathe will commemorate the lives lost to COVID-19 and those affected by the pandemic.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A collaboration between ProMedica and the Arts Commission of Greater Toledo will see a public COVID-19 remembrance sculpture placed in a Metroparks Toledo area along the banks of the Maumee River near downtown Toledo.The specific location of circular sculpture title Breathe, which is proposed to be around 48 feet across, will be confirmed at a later date.

Local artists Jeremy Link and Douglas Kampfer, with Graphite Design and Build, will design the sculpture.

“In the face of uncertainty and challenges over the past year, health care professionals, support staff and many others across our region stepped up in a major way,” said Randy Oostra, president and CEO of ProMedica. “As we look to a brighter future beyond the pandemic, we need to heal while continuing to embrace the important lessons learned. Since art plays a powerful role in healing, we are excited to partner on a COVID-19 remembrance sculpture for our community.”

Officials expect the sculpture to be a place of remembrance for the lives lost to COVID-19 and all of those affected by the pandemic.

“At times during the last year, Metroparks were among the few places we could safely go to relax and unwind,” said Dave Zenk, executive director of Metroparks Toledo. “We talk about the importance of the outdoors for our mental and physical well-being, but it was never more apparent than it was in 2020, when we saw a record 6 million visits to our 19 Metroparks.”

Installation of the Breathe sculpture is expected to start later in 2021.

“Toledo has a rich legacy of public art, founding the first program in Ohio back in 1977. We are honored to work with our partners at ProMedica and the Metroparks to commission local artists to create a public work of art honoring those who have provided care through the pandemic and make a space for commemoration and reflection of this time for generations to come,” said Marc Folk, President and CEO of The Arts Commission.

