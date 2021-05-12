Blue lights beaming in solidarity with law enforcement, fallen officers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Blue lights are beaming across Ohio, a symbol of solidarity for law enforcement and to pay respects to our fallen officers who have died in the line of duty in the statewide campaign, “Light Ohio Blue.”

All week long, you can show your support by switching your exterior light bulbs to blue at your home, work, and place of worship.

Toledo Police said this simple switch of a light bulb means so much to the community that protects and serves our state daily. With the loss of classmates Office Anthony Dia in 2020 and Officer Brandon Stalker in 2021, this year’s campaign hits close to home.

Lt. Kellie Lenhardt says the officers are reeling from the loss of their brothers and also dealing with the difficulty of the recent nationwide rhetoric that is oftentimes anti-police.

“Officers in Toledo and I’m sure across the nation are feeling really down and unsupported, and some even questioning why they continue to do this job,” Lt. Lenhardt said. “So, Light Ohio Blue comes at a really nice time to show support for officers who are sometimes only hearing the loudest voices, which are at times negative.”

Light Ohio Blue founder Bill Swank says the campaign started in 2016 in Columbus to support his fallen community. He is happy to see the campaign continue to expand throughout the Buckeye state.

“It’s very uplifting for the ones of us in law enforcement and our families. It shows that the missed anniversaries, the missed dates, the long hours, that it is appreciated,” says Swank. “And that unfortunately for our fallen officers, and we have far too many of them, their loss will always be remembered and it’s not forgotten.”

Lt. Lenhardt shares that with both Officer Dia and Officer Stalker coming from the same young class of officers, this class is feeling the weight of each day of working in this line of service.

“To lay down your life in the line of duty is one of the greatest honors and privileges, but it leaves a gaping hole in the family’s lives,” Lenhardt said.

In addition to lighting the sky blue all week long with blue light bulbs and ribbons, you can also read about our fallen officers by going to the Officers Down Memorial Page here: https://www.odmp.org/

