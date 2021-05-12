Companies start to bring employees back as country emerges from pandemic

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - One of the premier financial services firm in Northwest Ohio is bringing employees back into the office as we emerge from the pandemic.

Savage and Associates is in a brand new facility in Maumee. Marianne Peters, Director of People and Performance at Savage and Associates, said it was a big adjustment when employees were forced to work remotely.

“Many people, just the mere fact of technology at home, some didn’t have a computer, some needed more than one monitor,” Peters said. “It was crazy.”

According to Peters, 75% of the workforce is back in the building. She’s unsure whether they will get to 100%.

“We have a few people that were like, Hey, rather than the 45-minute commute I’ll work from home. And they can, they are effective,” she said. “But I think we will get close to it.”

Peters says the pandemic taught Savage and Associates how to be better communicators and use technology more efficiently.

“Microsoft Teams was a game-changer for us,” Peters said. “We even continue to use it while we are here because we can do face-to-face video meetings, chat functions, so we can have some working from home remotely with some working in the building.”

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.