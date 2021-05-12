Face Coverings no longer required outdoors at Toledo Zoo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s masks off at the Toledo Zoo -- at least while you’re enjoying the animals outside. Leaders at the Toledo Zoo and Aquarium announced on Wednesday that they will no longer require guests to face coverings while they are in the outdoor areas of the attraction.

The move complies with Ohio’s mandate which states masks are not required outside unless you cannot stay six feet away from other groups. Face Coverings will still be required indoors.

Toledo Zoo leaders say staff will continue to follow COVID-19 cleaning protocols to keep guests safe. They will continue to disinfect high-touch areas and hand sanitizer will still be found throughout the Zoo.

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium made a similar announcement yesterday.

