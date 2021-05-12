Family, friends hold vigil for motorcyclist who died in Friday crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The family and friends of a man killed in a motorcycle crash Friday held a vigil to honor him on Tuesday night, urging drivers to be extra cautious with motorcycles on the road.

Another vehicle collided with Richard Vondran just before 5 p.m. Friday near downtown Toledo at Newton and S. St. Clair. Vondran was ejected off his bike and was transported to the hospital, but he didn’t survive his injuries.

Another motorcyclist traveling behind Vondran swerved to avoid the crash and suffered minor injuries.

Pay attention, put your cell phones down. We’ve got family out here,” Vondran’s friend, Jeremy Chapman said. “We all know what we do, we all know what we risk putting our leg over that bike every time, but we all want to come home, too. Put the phones down and pay attention.”

Vondran’s family is hosting a spaghetti dinner beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Main Street Bar and Grill. Each plate costs $15, with the money raised going to the Vondran family.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.