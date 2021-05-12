Florida Georgia Line headlining drive-in show at three local theaters

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Another act has been added to the 2021 Encore Drive-In Nights concert series. Florida Georgia Line will broadcast a never-before-seen concert on June 12.

The concert will be shown locally at the Sundance Kid Drive-In in Oregon, the Tiffin Drive-In Theater, and the Field of Dreams Drive-In in Liberty Center. FGL’s performance will feature special guests Nelly, Chase Rice and Rachel Wammack.

“We’re so excited to start playing shows again and can’t wait to bring this special one to all of our fans around the world,” shares FGL’s Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley. “The night will be full of hits, good vibes, and a few surprises.”

Bon Jovi is scheduled to kick off the new season on May 22.

Car passes for the Florida Georgia Line Encore Drive-In Nights show, which can be used by up to six people per vehicle, are on sale at encorenights.com/fgl with drive-in tickets being sold exclusively through TIXR. A limited quantity of general admission tickets will be available for just $68 per car for 48 hours before prices increase to $79 then $89 per car + fees.

For more information and to see if a venue near you is participating, visit encorenights.com or call your local theater. For a full list of procedures that the Encore Drive-In Nights is employing to keep fans and staff safe, visit encorenights.com.

