Ohio Northern University holding adolescent vaccine clinic

ADA, Ohio (WTVG) - If you’re in the Lima area this weekend and looking to get your 12-17-year-old vaccinated, Ohio Northern University is holding a clinic just for you.

The school will be hosting a vaccine clinic specifically for children in that age group on Saturday, May 15, from 10 AM - 2 PM at the ONU Healthwise Pharmacy on Lincoln Ave. It is open to children from Hardin County and surrounding counties as well.

Kids will receive the first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, which was authorized for use in children as young as 12 last week. Adults will also be able to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine during the clinic.

If you’d like to schedule an appointment, CLICK HERE.

