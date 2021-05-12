Traffic
Ohio Northern University holding adolescent vaccine clinic

The clinic is open to children from Hardin County and surrounding counties as well.
(Live 5 News)
By Tricia Ennis
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ADA, Ohio (WTVG) - If you’re in the Lima area this weekend and looking to get your 12-17-year-old vaccinated, Ohio Northern University is holding a clinic just for you.

The school will be hosting a vaccine clinic specifically for children in that age group on Saturday, May 15, from 10 AM - 2 PM at the ONU Healthwise Pharmacy on Lincoln Ave. It is open to children from Hardin County and surrounding counties as well.

Kids will receive the first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, which was authorized for use in children as young as 12 last week. Adults will also be able to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine during the clinic.

If you’d like to schedule an appointment, CLICK HERE.

