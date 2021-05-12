Security footage shows woman robbing Toledo gas station

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman who said the gas station she works at was robbed in April is being charged with theft for stealing the money herself.

Khaliyah Walker, 21, is charged with theft and criminal damaging.

According to court documents, security footage from the Stop and Go at 3504 Lagrange St. shows Walker smashing a window and breaking open the safe. The store suffered $2,000 in losses.

Walker is due back in court on Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.