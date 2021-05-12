Traffic
Security footage shows woman robbing Toledo gas station

Khaliyah Walker is accused of robbing the Stop and Go gas station on Lagrange.
Khaliyah Walker is accused of robbing the Stop and Go gas station on Lagrange.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman who said the gas station she works at was robbed in April is being charged with theft for stealing the money herself.

Khaliyah Walker, 21, is charged with theft and criminal damaging.

According to court documents, security footage from the Stop and Go at 3504 Lagrange St. shows Walker smashing a window and breaking open the safe. The store suffered $2,000 in losses.

Walker is due back in court on Wednesday morning.

