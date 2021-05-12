Still no signs of missing Lenawee County woman

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s been more than two weeks since anyone has seen a missing Lenawee County woman, and authorities say they still have been no signs of Dee-Ann Warner.

The 52-year-old wife and mother was last seen April 25 at her house on Munger Road in Franklin Township, outside Tecumseh, Michigan. And while Lenawee County Sheriff Troy Bevier said his department has been following up on tips, there are still no signs of Warner.

“We grow more and more concerned, especially since Mother’s Day has passed and we got no information,” Bevier said. “She didn’t reach out.”

“As you can imagine, it’s tough right now for the family.”

There have been no phone calls of social media activity since she went missing.

“We had her family in here yesterday at the Sheriff’s Office and they still have not heard from her,” Bevier said. “In the beginning, it was not unusual for her to leave for a few days.”

On Tuesday, Warner’s family released a statement that reads in part, “We are continuing to work closely with the investigators and we just ask that if anyone has any information to please contact police.”

Bevier said detectives are working every day to find Warner.

“Any reason to believe she might be in danger at this point, just because the amount of time she has been gone, that’s why we believe finding her sooner rather than later is very important,” Bevier said.

Anyone with information on Warner’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Lenawee County at 517-266-6161.

