Toledo man goes from defendant to attorney

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In a remarkable story of resilience and determination, Joshua Williams was sworn in as an attorney on Wednesday by Judge Myron Duhart of the Ohio Sixth District Court of Appeals. Joshua passed his bar exam earlier this year but he first met Judge Duhart as a defendant in his courtroom in 2015. He was charged with two felonies that were eventually dismissed.

After graduating from college, Joshua entered The University of Toledo College of Law and it’s there that the two connected once again. Wednesday he officially became an attorney.

“I never thought I would reach this point,” says Joshua. “Entering college at the age of 30, graduating from law school at the age of 35. I just never thought that was possible. Judge Duhart and many others were important in my life. They were supportive, they pushed me. They saw potential, and they fostered it. I really appreciate that.”

Judge Duhart says it was an honor to have a part in the success story.

“This is a story of redemption, perseverance,” says Judge Duhart. “Joshua turned out to not only be a great person, but also a great student. He was the best in that class, and I am sure he will go on to do good things. I am so humbled to swear him in.”

Some of Joshua’s friends and family were able to be part of the ceremony. However, there wasn’t much time to celebrate because he headed right back to work after he was sworn in.

