Transforming Toledo before the Solheim Cup

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - All across Northwest Ohio, construction projects are in full swing. It’s typical this time of year, but in the Toledo area, there’s a push to complete the facelift before the Solheim Cup.

Right before Labor Day weekend, more than 100,000 people will visit Toledo for the golf tournament featuring some of the best female golfers in the world.

Toledo is transforming Summit Street, project is part of the Downtown Toledo Master Plan project that was approved in 2017. Traffic is still restricted, heavy equipment and construction barrels are lining the street, but project leaders say they are in the home stretch of the project.

“The plan is to have Summit Street ready, and a lot of the other construction you see downtown happening, they are all coordinated to happen, occur, and finish at the same time,” says Ignazio Messina, a spokesperson for the City of Toledo.

The project is expected to be complete by July 31, just in time for Jeep fest downtown.

Cindy Kerr with Connectoledo says after years of planning, it’s nice to see the vision come to fruition. The organization is working on what’s next for the downtown area. With businesses moving in, apartments being created, and more development than ever in downtown, Kerr says this is setting the stage for the next few decades.

Across town, the Ohio Department of Transportation is working to finish the new Dorr Street interchange. It is expected to be operational by the end of July, giving guests a quick shot off the expressway to the course.

