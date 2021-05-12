Traffic
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Two people arraigned in Monroe County murder

Austin Green, left, and Riley Young were arraigned in the shooting death of a Michigan man on...
Austin Green, left, and Riley Young were arraigned in the shooting death of a Michigan man on Saturday, May 8.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG) - Two people were arraigned Monday, accused of participating in a murder Saturday morning in Monroe County.

Austin Cory-Jordan Green was arraigned on one count of open murder and one count of felony firearm. His bond was denied and he was remanded to the Monroe County Jail.

Riley Morgan Young was arraigned on one count of felonious assault and one count of domestic violence. Her bond was set at $50,000.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputies were on patrol when they heard a gunshot around 3:15 a.m. Deputies searched the area and found a male victim in the intersection of Pleasantville and George drives at the entrance of Pleasantville Mobile Home Community in Frenchtown Township.

Authorities identified the victim as Michael Allen Tripp, 26, from Newport, Michigan. Tripp was transported to Beaumont Hospital where he died from his injuries.

While securing the scene, deputies found Green and Young nearby. Investigators determined they were involved in the incident and took them into custody.

The incident remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau. Anyone with information is asked to call 734-240-7530.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child in Walbridge mauled by dog
5-year-old boy recovering after being attacked by dog at babysitter’s home
Toledo Public Schools
Lawyer: Student alleging sexual assault by TPS coach “dealing with a pregnancy”
Toledo Police
East Toledo car crash claims life of 31-year-old woman
Stone Foltz, 20, died after an alleged hazing incident at an off-campus event.
Family of Stone Foltz files civil suit against Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity
Patrick Domanowski faces multiple charges after firing a gun out his front door on Monday, May...
Toledo man faces multiple charges after firing gun out his front door

Latest News

Family, friends hold vigil for motorcyclist killed in Friday crash
Family, friends hold vigil for motorcyclist who died in Friday crash
Family, friends hold vigil for motorcyclist killed in Friday crash
Vigil held for motorcycle crash victim
Perrysburg students rally for diversity and inclusion
Perrysburg students rally for diversity and inclusion
Authorities continue searching for missing woman
Still no signs of missing Lenawee County woman