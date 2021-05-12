Two people arraigned in Monroe County murder

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG) - Two people were arraigned Monday, accused of participating in a murder Saturday morning in Monroe County.

Austin Cory-Jordan Green was arraigned on one count of open murder and one count of felony firearm. His bond was denied and he was remanded to the Monroe County Jail.

Riley Morgan Young was arraigned on one count of felonious assault and one count of domestic violence. Her bond was set at $50,000.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputies were on patrol when they heard a gunshot around 3:15 a.m. Deputies searched the area and found a male victim in the intersection of Pleasantville and George drives at the entrance of Pleasantville Mobile Home Community in Frenchtown Township.

Authorities identified the victim as Michael Allen Tripp, 26, from Newport, Michigan. Tripp was transported to Beaumont Hospital where he died from his injuries.

While securing the scene, deputies found Green and Young nearby. Investigators determined they were involved in the incident and took them into custody.

The incident remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau. Anyone with information is asked to call 734-240-7530.

