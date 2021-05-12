USPS hosting job fair in Perrysburg

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - The U.S. Postal Service will host a job fair from 1-3 p.m. Sunday at the Perrysburg Post Office. USPS HR specialists will be available to answer questions and share details about the positions.

The Postal Service is in the process of hiring 100 individuals to fill positions throughout Toledo and the surrounding areas.

Positions available are city carrier assistants, rural carrier associates, postal support employees, mailhandler assistants, and tractor-trailer operators.

Starting salary is between $16.87 and $23.74 per hour. A Class (A) commercial driver’s license (CDL) is required for tractor-trailer operator positions.

After completing the online application, click the save tab. Be sure to electronically submit the online job application. We recommend applicants check their email daily for USPS messaging regarding further employment and suitability requirements. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and pass a background investigation and medical assessment.

There is no fee to apply for a position with the Postal Service. Information about career opportunities with the Postal Service is available online at http://usps.com/careers.

