Appliance Center, other businesses host unique events for COVID-19 vaccines

By Melissa Voetsch
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Many businesses were shut down just one year ago because of the COVID-19 pandemic. So, it was such a welcome relief when they could reopen their doors and welcome customers back in.

Now, businesses like The Appliance Center on Monroe St. in Sylvania are trying to be part of the solution so we don’t see a shutdown like that happen again.

Many businesses are holding unconventional events in an effort to get people to roll up their sleeves for the COVID vaccine. The Appliance Center hosted a vaccine clinic that took on a carnival-like feel, celebrating the fact there is now a way to help prevent COVID-19.

“It starts with us wanting to get our employees vaccinated and whatever we can do to help our neighbors and our friends and our family,” Randy Kersey, with The Appliance Center, said. “With us being a local store, everything is about everyone around us. These aren’t just our customers, they’re our friends, our neighbors, our family members, so whatever we can do to help.”

The Toledo Lucas County Health Department was at the store until 7 p.m. Wednesday, distributing COVID vaccine shots.

