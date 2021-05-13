Traffic
Boy, 2, takes gun off nightstand, accidentally shoots parents

The 2-year-old's mother and father suffered injuries to their leg and head, respectively. In addition, the child’s face was injured by the weapon’s recoil. None of the injuries were considered life-threatening.(Source: WMTW via CNN)
By WMTW Staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 4:20 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WEST BATH, Maine (WMTW) - Three members of a Maine family were injured when a 2-year-old boy fired a gun inside his house.

Authorities say the 2-year-old boy grabbed a handgun laying on a nightstand and accidentally shot his parents Wednesday morning.

The 22-year-old mother suffered a leg wound, and the 25-year-old father was struck in the head. In addition, the child’s face was injured by the weapon’s recoil.

None of the injuries were considered life-threatening.

“The question of how the boy was able to pick up and fire the weapon is of great concern and is being investigated. This situation, while disturbing, could have had an even more tragic ending. We are thankful that the injuries were not more serious,” said Sagadahoc County Sheriff Joel Merry.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WMTW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

