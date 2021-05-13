High School Seniors Prep for adjusted senior celebrations

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -

High school seniors throughout the nation have had to adjust their senior events with the on-going pandemic changes. However, Maumee High School students and administration say, this year, they expect their celebrations to be better than ever before.

Thursday evening will be the Senior Scholarships and Latin Honors Night, and one major positive change was additional scholarships provided from the community. Millions of dollars will be offered to help support graduating students, including a scholarship that comes straight from participating teachers.

Prom is also being replaced by a “Senior Celebration Night,” the day before graduation, the weekend of Memorial Day, and thanks to all the donations, tickets will go for just $10 instead of the typical $40-50/ person.

“It’s a formal event, plated dinners at Parkway Place, and we will have a DJ to play music. There’s going to be gift baskets, and we’re going to do raffles, everyone’s going to dress up, we’re going to have pictures, shares Principal Matthew Dick. “It’s just a very nice formal night for the seniors to be able to get together one last time and just enjoy.”

Graduation will be at The Huntington Center where everyone will be wearing masks and socially distanced, but there will still be pomp and circumstance. Student leaders share that if there’s one thing this year has taught them, it’s resiliency and adaptability, just in time for college.

“I really do think the resiliency we gain this year is going to go throughout our lives and help us,” says Senior Student Leader Serena Rable. “I know my classmates and I feel like we’ve overcome such a hard year and succeeded in such trying times, we’ll be able to overcome things later in life.”

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.