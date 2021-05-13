Interstate shutdown after man intentionally runs into side of semi
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man walking along I-280 suffered serious injuries after he intentionally ran into the side of a moving semi-truck on Wednesday evening.
A Toledo Police unit responded around 5:30 p.m. to check on the safety of a man seen walking and stumbling on I-280 North. They located him on the exit ramp for Manhattan. When officers asked if he was OK or needed a ride, he allegedly ran directly into the side of a moving semi.
The 31-year-old man suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. According to a police report, the man made statements that the act was intentional and he was trying to kill himself.
I-280 was closed for approximately 30 minutes.
Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.