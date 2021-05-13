Interstate shutdown after man intentionally runs into side of semi

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man walking along I-280 suffered serious injuries after he intentionally ran into the side of a moving semi-truck on Wednesday evening.

A Toledo Police unit responded around 5:30 p.m. to check on the safety of a man seen walking and stumbling on I-280 North. They located him on the exit ramp for Manhattan. When officers asked if he was OK or needed a ride, he allegedly ran directly into the side of a moving semi.

The 31-year-old man suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. According to a police report, the man made statements that the act was intentional and he was trying to kill himself.

I-280 was closed for approximately 30 minutes.

