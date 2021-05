TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny and nice today with highs in the upper 60s. Friday and Saturday will bring more sunshine with highs in the low 70s. There is a chance for a few showers late Sunday into Monday. Otherwise, the warming trend will keep on chugging. Highs are expected to reach the upper 70s to low 80s by late next week.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.