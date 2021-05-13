Traffic
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Put-In-Bay launches new logo

Lake Erie Shores & Islands ready to welcome back tourists
A two-and-a-half year development program among those in Put-In-Bay resulted in this new logo...
A two-and-a-half year development program among those in Put-In-Bay resulted in this new logo and tourism campaign.(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio (WTVG) - After a year of COVID restrictions and decreased numbers of tourism dollars, Put-In-Bay is ready to welcome back daytrippers for the Summer of 2021.

The Put-In-Bay Chamber of Commerce is launching a new logo ahead of tourist season. It was developed over a period of two-and-a-half years, predating the downturn in out-of-towners in 2020.

Tourist attractions on South Bass Island include Perry’s Victory, Perry’s Cave, mini golf, a butterfly house, a carousel, and numerous bars and restaurants.

Perry's Victory is a monument and major tourist attraction on Put-In-Bay
Perry's Victory is a monument and major tourist attraction on Put-In-Bay(Tony Geftos)

“People are just tired of sitting around the house. They’ve done all their planting and they’ve done all their honey-do lists and they fixed their houses up. Now they want to get out and enjoy life a little bit,” said Eric Booker of The Boardwalk Family of Restaurants.

Those who make their living by welcoming families to spend time and money on the island are ready to see the tourism business boom.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The company operating a pipeline serving Midwest refineries says it’s ignoring an order by...
Oil pipeline supplying Ohio, Michigan refineries demanded to shut down Wednesday; Company to defy order
Toledo Public Schools
Lawyer: Student alleging sexual assault by TPS coach “dealing with a pregnancy”
Child in Walbridge mauled by dog
5-year-old boy recovering after being attacked by dog at babysitter’s home
Toledo Police
East Toledo car crash claims life of 31-year-old woman
Stone Foltz, 20, died after an alleged hazing incident at an off-campus event.
Family of Stone Foltz files civil suit against Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity

Latest News

A local expert weighs in on why it’s so difficult for many Americans to fall asleep, and ways...
When “Coronasomnia” Strikes: Why the pandemic is affecting the way you sleep
Area colleges are preparing for fall and weighing in on the idea of a COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
Area universities weigh in on a vaccine mandate for students
When “Coronasomnia” Strikes
Great Lakes Hyperloop project proposal includes stop in Toledo