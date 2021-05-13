Put-In-Bay launches new logo

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio (WTVG) - After a year of COVID restrictions and decreased numbers of tourism dollars, Put-In-Bay is ready to welcome back daytrippers for the Summer of 2021.

New year, new logo, same family fun at @visitputinbay pic.twitter.com/TZidT3GLGE — Tony Geftos (@TonyGeftos13abc) May 12, 2021

“Business did drop by about 50%, especially during July and August last year, but we are foreseeing with the numbers that we’ve seen in April and May already, that that will increase.”

The Put-In-Bay Chamber of Commerce is launching a new logo ahead of tourist season. It was developed over a period of two-and-a-half years, predating the downturn in out-of-towners in 2020.

Tourist attractions on South Bass Island include Perry’s Victory, Perry’s Cave, mini golf, a butterfly house, a carousel, and numerous bars and restaurants.

Perry's Victory is a monument and major tourist attraction on Put-In-Bay (Tony Geftos)

“People are just tired of sitting around the house. They’ve done all their planting and they’ve done all their honey-do lists and they fixed their houses up. Now they want to get out and enjoy life a little bit,” said Eric Booker of The Boardwalk Family of Restaurants.

Those who make their living by welcoming families to spend time and money on the island are ready to see the tourism business boom.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.