TMACOG holding Bike Month Trail Challenge

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With more than 100 miles of paved multi-use trails, There are more bike trails in the area than you may think.

Now, TMACOG is encouraging cyclists to try all of them as part of their Bike Month Trail Challenge. All participants get a free t-shirt, and they can complete more trail segments for other prizes.

With the Trail Challenge, TMACOG hopes people can discover a new favorite trail, one they’ve never ridden before.

“We at TMACOG like to promote transportation, and bicycling is a mode of transportation most people can use,” said Lance Dasher, transportation planner for TMACOG. “We don’t see it as much in our region as we would like, but it’s definitely a viable option.”

There’s a form on the TMACOG website that shows all the trail segments. When you complete one, check it off, then send the form in by June 4 to collect your prizes.

