Toledo Christian seniors take part in annual Grad Walk

By Jeremy Schneider
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s been a year unlike any other, but for the seniors at Toledo Christian, it ended like many others before, with the annual Grad Walk.

Graduating seniors paraded through the hallways of the school on Thursday morning, with the entire student body, staff, and faculty participating in the event. Students were encouraged to make signs and show their school pride as the seniors walked past.

The Grad Walk gives the graduating seniors and chance to reminisce on their high school years as they walk by their classrooms, and think about their future to come,” according to a TCS press release. It also serves to inspire the younger students.

After the Grad Walk, the graduating seniors and their parents went to the White Center Lobby for the Senior Send-off, where the seniors shared how their time at Toledo Christian “made a difference in their lives or thank a teacher, but above all, thank their parents for the sacrifices made to give them a great start as they transition into their adult lives.”

