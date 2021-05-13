Toledo, Lucas County announce new rental assistance program

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo and Lucas County are forming a partnership to offer a second round of assistance for income-eligible renters with the Toledo-Lucas County Rental Assistance Program.

The program will allocate $11,507,996 for direct rental assistance to benefit income-eligible tenants in Toledo and Lucas County. The program details can be found at toledo.oh.gov/renters.

“Almost exactly one year ago, the city launched the COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Fund to help provide stable housing for 700 income-eligible households in Toledo impacted by COVID-19,” Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said. “COVID-19 has caused unprecedented job loss and income reduction and I am thrilled that the city and the county have partnered to again address the challenge of housing with this new, federally-funded program.”

Lucas Co. Rental Assistance Lucas County Commissioners and Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz announce a new city-county rental assistance program. Posted by 13abc on Thursday, May 13, 2021

Low- to moderate-income renters can receive up to 12 months of emergency rental assistance, including payment for current and future rent, past due rent, late fees, new renter fees, security deposits, and utility deposits and payments. Payments will be issued directly to the landlord, or if the landlord declines to actively participate, directly to the tenant recipient.

Only one application per unit is eligible. The landlord or tenant may initiate the application for assistance. Multifamily units, duplexes, and single-family residential units rented, owned, and operated by an individual or corporate landlord are eligible.

“This is a good example of government jurisdictions joining together to create a collaborative, coordinated framework to solve community-wide problems and make changes that improve the lives of the most vulnerable of Lucas County,” Commissioner Tina Skeldon Wozniak said. “Through the partnership of the city-county rental assistance program, we have combined federal funding to create an efficient and effective process that eliminates duplication of services and allows for more people to get help. By working as one, we will have a greater impact on the community to address a critical need.”

Applications will only be accepted online via the Neighborly TLCERAP Software portal, which is posted at //toledo.oh.gov/renters. The portal will be open for landlords only from May 13 to May 27. Tenants may apply starting May 28. The program will remain open until all funds have been expended.

The program partner organizations are:

NeighborWorks Toledo Region, 704 Second St., 419-691-2900 , www.nwtoledo.org

Lutheran Social Services, 2149 Collingwood Blvd, 419-243-9178, www.lssnwo.org

Pathway, 505 Hamilton St., 419-242-7304, www.pathwaytoledo.org

The eligibility requirements include:

The resident must rent a residential unit in Toledo or Lucas County.

The resident must have a valid and current lease signed by both landlord and tenant or other documentation supporting the existence of a rental relationship.

The resident qualifies for unemployment or has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19.

The resident demonstrates a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability.

The resident has a maximum household income at or below 80 percent of the area median income, adjusted for household size. (To calculate what percent of the area median income a tenant’s income is, take the household’s income and divide it by the 100 percent area median income for a household of the same size.)

Leaders will host two virtual meetings to educate the public about the program and the application process:

6 p.m., Thursday at https://toledo-oh-gov.zoom.us/j/81409214877 or by telephone by calling 888-204-5987 with conference code 165882

10 a.m., Friday at https://toledo-oh-gov.zoom.us/j/88024821663 or by telephone by calling 888-204-5987 with conference code 165882

