Toledo Police searching for suspect in Thursday morning stabbing

Toledo Police
Toledo Police
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are searching for a man who stabbed someone early Thursday morning in east Toledo.

Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Leach Ave. just before 1 a.m. on the report of a person stabbed. They located the victim, a 47-year-old man, outside of a residence in the 600 block of Easterly Ct.

The victim was suffering from a stab wound to the left chest. He was taken to the hospital with what officials describe as a non-life-threatening injury.

According to authorities, the suspect is a Black male with dreads, 6-foot, 2-inches tall, wearing a gray sweatsuit. He was last seen running from the scene of the crime.

