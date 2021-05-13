TPS announces vaccine clincs for students ages 12 and above

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Public Schools have released a schedule for students ages 12 and up and their families to receive the Pfizer vaccine from the Toledo Lucas County Health Department.

The FDA approved the use of the Pfizer vaccine for children between the ages of 12-15 on Wednesday.

TPS students under the age of 18 will be required to have a signed consent form from their parent or guardian to be vaccinated during the school day.

Families should allow time to complete paperwork and a 15-30 minute wait for observation after receiving the vaccine. There is no pre-registration required.

The Pfizer vaccine requires two doses. Participants must receive their vaccine on both of the dates listed for each clinic:

TEC: Monday, 1-6 p.m. May 17 and June 7

Start: Tuesday, 12-6 p.m. May 18 and June 8

Rogers: Tuesday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. May 18 and June 8

Waite: Wednesday, 12-6 p.m. May 18 and June 9

Woodward: Wednesday, 12-6 p.m. May 19 and June 9

Bowsher: Friday, 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. May 21 and June 11

TTA: Friday, 1-6 p.m. May 21 and June 11

