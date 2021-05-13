Traffic
Two people stabbed during large fight, woman arrested

Bettyanna Brewton is charged with felonious assault.
Bettyanna Brewton is charged with felonious assault.
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a large fight broke out Wednesday night in east Toledo.

Police responded to the 80 block of Birmingham for the large fight. When they arrived, they found two victims suffering from serious stab wounds, a 25-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman. Both were taken to the hospital, and their injuries were thought to be non-life-threatening.

Officers located Bettyanna Brewton, 24, and placed her under arrest. She’s been charged with felonious assault.

A Toledo Police officer was exposed to one of the victim’s blood as he intervened in the fight.

