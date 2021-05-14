42 hour Vaccinathon begins at Escuela Smart Academy

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Vaccinathon begins Friday, May 14th at 6pm and ends Sunday, May 16th at 12pm at Escuela SMART Academy.

The marathon vaccine clinic will be open for 42 hours straight. The event is completely FREE; Organizers will not bill insurance. All three FDA approved vaccines will be available: Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson. Spanish bilingual volunteers will also be present to provide care in English or Spanish. Walk-ins are accepted at any time, but, if people are interested in making an appointment or just want more information about the event, they can call 419-318-2191.

Vaccinathon will be a concerted effort to increase vaccination rates. The event will be co-hosted by CommunityCare Free Medical Clinics, Escuela Smart Academy, Farm Labor Organizing Committee, Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Pinewood Tabernacle Church, Helping Hands of St. Louis, CedarCreek South Campus, V-Project, and Toledo-Lucas County Department of Health.

