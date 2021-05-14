Traffic
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

42 hour Vaccinathon begins at Escuela Smart Academy

It’s the last push for a 70% vaccination rate to protect loved ones in our community
It's the last push for a 70% vaccination rate to protect loved ones in our community
It's the last push for a 70% vaccination rate to protect loved ones in our community(free to use)
By Kristian Brown
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 7:37 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Vaccinathon begins Friday, May 14th at 6pm and ends Sunday, May 16th at 12pm at Escuela SMART Academy.

The marathon vaccine clinic will be open for 42 hours straight. The event is completely FREE; Organizers will not bill insurance. All three FDA approved vaccines will be available: Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson. Spanish bilingual volunteers will also be present to provide care in English or Spanish. Walk-ins are accepted at any time, but, if people are interested in making an appointment or just want more information about the event, they can call 419-318-2191.

Vaccinathon will be a concerted effort to increase vaccination rates. The event will be co-hosted by CommunityCare Free Medical Clinics, Escuela Smart Academy, Farm Labor Organizing Committee, Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Pinewood Tabernacle Church, Helping Hands of St. Louis, CedarCreek South Campus, V-Project, and Toledo-Lucas County Department of Health.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keyaire Gordon, 15, was last seen in the Toledo Zoo area.
Teen missing in South Toledo found safe
A crash on Dorr St. in Toledo involved two cars and two motorcycles.
Two motorcycles, two cars in chain reaction crash
Toledo Fire and Rescue battle fire at junkyard
Firefighters battle massive junkyard fire in Toledo
Jared Stewart, 37, of Pioneer, pleaded guilty in the Williams County Court of Common Pleas to...
Former Williams County track coach convicted in sexual assault
North Port police investigate deadly shooting
One person killed in shooting at Toledo nightclub

Latest News

North Port police investigate deadly shooting
One person killed in shooting at Toledo nightclub
Three people hurt after shooting on Airport Highway.
Three people hurt after shooting at Toledo bar
A crash on Dorr St. in Toledo involved two cars and two motorcycles.
Two motorcycles, two cars in chain reaction crash
A Jeep group came from Columbus to honor Officer Anthony Dia and Officer Brandon Stalker.
Honoring fallen heroes: Peace Officer Memorial Day and Armed Forces Day
tribute
Honoring fallen heroes