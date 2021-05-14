Traffic
Car submerged in Perrysburg pond matches vehicle of missing woman from Georgia

The Lucas County Coroner is working to identify the body.
According to HaileyIsMissing.com and the National Missing Persons Database, Hailey Worthy, who was 30, was last heard from in December 2020.
According to HaileyIsMissing.com and the National Missing Persons Database, Hailey Worthy, who was 30, was last heard from in December 2020.(haileyismissing.com)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 9:56 AM EDT
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities in Perrysburg have found a body inside a submerged car at 1 Michael Owens Way, near Levis Commons and the Owens-Illinois headquarters on Friday morning.

The car has Georgia license plates, matching that of a missing vehicle. It’s the same one listed on the website HaileyIsMissing.com. The website says Hailey Worthy has been missing since December when she was driving from Georgia to Michigan. According to the website NamUs.com, Worthy last made contact with her friends via a text message in the early morning hours of December 15.

Perrysburg Fire Cheif Rudy Ruiz said a helicopter crew was performing maneuvers Thursday night when someone inside the helicopter spotted the vehicle in the pond. Perrysburg called in the dive team with Toledo Fire & Rescue. They said the water is much deeper than it appears from the roadway.

“It’s about 10 feet. When we walked our crews out there last night, the estimation was about 6 feet, but he said, no, it’s much deeper than that,” Ruiz said. “We were able to notice that the trunk was open. So, since the trunk was open, we were able to confirm the license plate and we got immediate information last night.”

Police have not confirmed the identity of the body. It has been taken to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office, where a positive identification will be made.

Authorities are the scene after a body was found in a submerged car in a Perrysburg pond on Friday, May 14.
Authorities are the scene after a body was found in a submerged car in a Perrysburg pond on Friday, May 14.(WTVG)

