Manhunt for suspect in Yale student’s murder ends with Montgomery, Ala. arrest

The international manhunt for Qinxuan Pan, wanted for the February homicide of a Yale student,...
The international manhunt for Qinxuan Pan, wanted for the February homicide of a Yale student, ended with his arrest in Montgomery, Alabama, on May 14, 2021.(Montgomery County Detention Facility vis WSFA)
By WSFA Staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 3:54 PM EDT
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The international manhunt for an MIT graduate student accused of killing a Yale University student has come to an end with his arrest in central Alabama.

The U.S. Marshal Service confirmed Friday the arrest of Qinxuan Pan in Montgomery, some 1,200 miles from Connecticut where he was being sought for the murder of 26-year-old Kevin Jiang.

According to NBC Connecticut, Jiang was found on Saturday, Feb. 6, lying outside of his car in New Haven. He had several gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Associated Press reports Jiang was a graduate student at Yale’s School of the Environment, and was an Army veteran from Washington state who had recently become engaged.

The U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, in conjunction with the U.S. Marshals Middle District of Alabama and the Montgomery Police Department, arrested Pan in the 400 block of Fairview Avenue in Montgomery, not far Interstate 65 and the city’s downtown.

“I am extremely proud of the cooperation and efforts of the U.S. Marshals, the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, and our state and local partners in apprehending Pan,” said U.S. Marshal for the Middle District of Alabama Jesse Seroyer Jr. “Once we received information that Pan was in Montgomery, a plan was developed and executed. This is another example of hard work by federal and state partners to arrest violent fugitives.”

Details on what led authorities to Pan’s location were not released.

Despite a months-long nationwide manhunt, law enforcement had reason to believe Pan may be in the South. He’d last been seen early on the morning of Feb. 11 driving with family members in Brookhaven or Duluth, Georgia. That was two weeks before an arrest warrant was officially obtained for him by Connecticut police on Feb. 26.

“The successful apprehension of Qinxuan Pan this morning in Montgomery, Alabama, marks the culmination of countless hours of investigation and is a testament to the dedication of all the investigators involved,” said Lawrence Bobnick, acting U.S. Marshal for the District of Connecticut. “The unwavering commitment of the men and women supporting this operation was truly remarkable. Further, this arrest exemplifies the routine selfless cooperation between the U.S. Marshals Service, with its network of nationwide fugitive task forces, and state, local, and federal law enforcement entities across multiple jurisdictions and states.”

Numerous other law enforcement agencies across the country were involved in the investigation.

Pan was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Center where he’s being held as a fugitive from justice while awaiting extradition back to Connecticut to face charges.

