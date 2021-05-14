Traffic
Metroparks Meetup: Urban birding

By Kayla Molander
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 7:38 PM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - At Manhattan Marsh Preserve Metropark, you can hear the birds. And sometimes you can even see them.

“I think the joy of bird watching is just enjoying being outside spending time in nature,” says Kelly Milewski.

As a diversity and inclusion specialist and naturalist for Metropark Toledo, Milewski spends a lot of time outside. But there’s something special in the air this time of year.

“Right now with spring migration there’s a lot of beautiful birds coming through that are lots of pretty colors,” says Milewski.

“People come from all over the country and the world to our little part of the state just to do this birding,” she continues.

Jon Zabowski enjoying birding at the Metroparks. This is his first time in Manhattan Marsh.

“I’ve seen a lot of great birds today... a lot of stuff you’ll see in your backyard, but also a lot of stuff you probably won’t see anywhere outside of this area,” says Zabowski.

“Urban birding can be done anywhere. You can bird in your backyard. You can bird in your local wood lot, or come to any of our 19 Metroparks and bird there,” says Milewski.

With a Metropark within five miles of every Lucas County resident, nature is always right around the corner.

“You don’t need any fancy binoculars or equipment to come out and enjoy these birds and spend time in nature,” says Milewski.

Learn more about birding in the Metroparks.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

