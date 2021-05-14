Multiple sheriff’s vehicles vandalized overnight at Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport

SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - Dozens of Lucas County Sheriff’s vehicles were vandalized Thursday night into early Friday morning at the Eugene F Kranz Toledo Express Airport.

According to Lucas County Sheriff’s Office, 27 vehicles and two trailers were damaged. The vehicles had tires slashed, side mirrors broken off, and window wipers bent. There are also anti-police messages scratched into the side of the cars.

Some of the cars were in non-secure areas while others were in secure areas of the airport.

Deputies and officials have been at the airport since 5 a.m. They’ve called for multiple tow trucks.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 419-245-1111 or the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 419-213-4921.

