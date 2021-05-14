Traffic
Ohio to drop mask requirement for fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Published: May. 14, 2021 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: May. 14, 2021 at 6:33 PM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - If you’re fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, you will no longer have to wear a mask in most situations in Ohio.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Friday he has directed the Department of Health to amend the state’s rules. Ohio will follow the CDC’s lead, after the agency announced Thursday that it no longer recommended masks for those protected from the coronavirus. This new order will not go into effect until it is issued by the Ohio Department of Health and signed by the governor.

DeWine had announced earlier in the week that the health orders would be ending in the state by June 2, but was upstaged yesterday when officials from the Centers for Disease Control changed their guidelines Thursday.

The goal of lifting all of the state’s health orders remains.

“However, not all Ohioans have been vaccinated yet,” DeWine said. “The June 2nd date I announced for the removal of health orders provided time for those who had not yet gotten their vaccine to get it. While our order will be amended to reflect the new CDC guidance, it will remain in place until June 2nd.”

DeWine went on to add that businesses still have the right to require masks in their stores.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

