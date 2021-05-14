People, businesses need to learn lessons from Colonial Pipeline cyberattack, UT professor says

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It was one of the most high-profile cyberattacks in our history.

A group of hackers held the nation’s largest fuel supplier’s data ransom. Colonial Pipeline reportedly paid $5 million in untraceable cryptocurrency to the hacker group to help unscramble its network.

It serves as another example in a long line of cyberattacks that have increased in volume over the years, despite warnings from experts.

“It still seems like so many cities, states and the country as a whole is not prepared for many of these attacks,” said Dr. Ahmad Javiad, a cybersecurity expert who teaches electrical engineering and computer science at the University of Toledo.

He said these types of cyberattacks are becoming increasingly common, but they don’t always get this kind of attention, even though they probably should. The Department of Homeland Security estimates attacks increased 300 percent last year, with victims paying out $350 million.

“With this specific attack, people are again realizing how critical these kinds of attacks can be and how they can affect the day-to-day life of everyone in the country,” Javiad said.

They’re becoming easier to carry out, especially with people working remotely on unsecured computers.

All it takes is for one employee to get tricked into clicking a link and the entire system for a company, hospital, or government can go down.

“Even if you are taking it seriously, it takes a lot of resources, such as money and time, to fix this problem.”

That’s why small businesses and governments are particularly vulnerable, sometimes carrying outdated systems, and having limited resources to respond to attacks.

Researchers have warned of the possibility of increased ransomware attacks for years. Some businesses have taken steps to protect themselves against attackers, but others either have turned a blind eye to the issue, or simply don’t have the ability to have appropriate protections.

“It does seem like a lot of protections are still not in place,” Javaid said.

Even so, he said change can’t happen overnight. When a business or government decides to make cybersecurity a priority, it could take months or years to update and secure an entire network.

“It’s not just an overnight process,” Javaid said. “It’s not about updating antivirus software, or intrusion detection system in your network. You have to actually look at every single node in your network, every single device which is connected to your network.

“Even if you are taking it seriously, it takes a lot of resources, such as money and time, to fix this problem.”

President Joe Biden this week signed an executive order focused on improving the nation’s cyber strategy.

But as for strengthening the nation’s cyber laws and punishments, Dr. Javiad says that won’t necessarily stop the attacks. In order to punish attackers, you have to find them first.

That alone is a challenge.

As companies work to increase protections for their users, cybercriminals are also gaining extra levels of secrecy.

“Even if you have a law in place, just finding these people and making sure they get punished for that becomes a really big challenge because of internet anonymity,” Javaid said.

The FBI urges against paying ransoms, like the $5 million reportedly paid by Colonial. But oftentimes, companies or municipalities feel like they don’t have a choice. The FBI warns everyone should be prepared to be attacked by cybercriminals. Be careful about what you click on in emails and change your passwords frequently.

Even with the maximum protections in place, a company could still be compromised by one employee falling victim.

“There’s only so much you can do,” Javaid said. “You can secure your own networks, you can secure your computers, you can ask employees to not connect to company wifi. There’s a certain extent they can implement these security measures. After one point, it becomes really difficult to manage.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.