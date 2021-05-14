Protecting teens from predators on social media

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Experts are weighing in on the best way to protect teens in school from sexual predators.

Just this week we learned about sexual abuse allegations between a Start High School volunteer coach and a female student.

The teenage girl’s family has hired a lawyer and the lawyer says she is pregnant.

Lawyers say the relationship began on social media.

Dr. Celia Williamson, a professor at the University of Toledo and the Director of the Human Trafficking and Social Justice Institute said school districts must do a better job protecting teens.

“We need to be proactive, TPS needs to do its due diligence to find out who is in their school buildings, whether paid or volunteer, that is your responsibility, to do you due diligence, so we can protect our children.”

Dr. Williamson said parents need to have ongoing conversations with their children because there’s no way to stay on top of social media.

