Traffic
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Walmart drops mask requirement for vaccinated customers, employees

By Ed Payne
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: May. 14, 2021 at 6:31 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Walmart will no longer require customers or employees who are fully vaccinated to wear masks, the company announced Friday.

The decision also applies to Sam’s Club stores.

“Beginning today, vaccinated customers and members are welcome to shop without a mask, and we will continue to request that non-vaccinated customers and members wear face coverings in our stores and clubs,” a company statement said. “We will update the signage in our facilities to reflect this.”

Masks still must be worn where required by state or local laws.

Walmart said it won’t ask shoppers if they’ve been vaccinated.

Workers can stop wearing masks on May 18. Walmart is offering them a $75 incentive for getting vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keyaire Gordon, 15, was last seen in the Toledo Zoo area.
Teen missing in South Toledo found safe
A crash on Dorr St. in Toledo involved two cars and two motorcycles.
Two motorcycles, two cars in chain reaction crash
Toledo Fire and Rescue battle fire at junkyard
Firefighters battle massive junkyard fire in Toledo
Jared Stewart, 37, of Pioneer, pleaded guilty in the Williams County Court of Common Pleas to...
Former Williams County track coach convicted in sexual assault
North Port police investigate deadly shooting
One person killed in shooting at Toledo nightclub

Latest News

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases,...
Fauci says pandemic exposed ‘undeniable effects of racism’
Police said a suspect is in custody after a child was found dead on the street in a Dallas,...
Arrest made after boy, 4, found slain on Dallas street
Palestinians walk next to the remains of a destroyed 15 story building after being hit by...
Israel kills 42 in Gaza as Netanyahu warns war will go on
FILE - In this March 1, 2021 file photo, parents and children line up outside George B....
Virus testing strategies, opinions vary widely in US schools
A Tempe, Arizona, woman is facing first-degree murder charges in the deaths of her two young...
Police: Mom detained after 2 children found dead in Arizona