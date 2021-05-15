05/15/21: Haleigh’s Saturday Morning Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The weather is shaping up nicely for Cedar Point’s opening weekend! Partly sunny skies are the story for today, with a high of 73 degrees. There’s a chance for a few sprinkles late this afternoon, but not everyone will see them. Overnight lows fall to 53 degrees.

Isolated showers are possible on Sunday, although the chance is very slim. Most of you will stay dry all weekend long! High temperatures reach up to 70 degrees.

Get ready for a warmup! The thermometer will climb to the low 80s by late next week. With the heat and summer-like air, models are showing the chance for pop up showers each day.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.