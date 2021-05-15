Traffic
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

05/15/21: Haleigh’s Saturday Morning Forecast

A Nice Weekend, Chance for Spotty Showers
By Haleigh Vaughn
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 7:32 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The weather is shaping up nicely for Cedar Point’s opening weekend! Partly sunny skies are the story for today, with a high of 73 degrees. There’s a chance for a few sprinkles late this afternoon, but not everyone will see them. Overnight lows fall to 53 degrees.

Isolated showers are possible on Sunday, although the chance is very slim. Most of you will stay dry all weekend long! High temperatures reach up to 70 degrees.

Get ready for a warmup! The thermometer will climb to the low 80s by late next week. With the heat and summer-like air, models are showing the chance for pop up showers each day.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keyaire Gordon, 15, was last seen in the Toledo Zoo area.
Teen missing in South Toledo found safe
A crash on Dorr St. in Toledo involved two cars and two motorcycles.
Two motorcycles, two cars in chain reaction crash
Toledo Fire and Rescue battle fire at junkyard
Firefighters battle massive junkyard fire in Toledo
Jared Stewart, 37, of Pioneer, pleaded guilty in the Williams County Court of Common Pleas to...
Former Williams County track coach convicted in sexual assault
North Port police investigate deadly shooting
One person killed in shooting at Toledo nightclub

Latest News

Isolated Morning Showers, Moments of Sunshine This Afternoon
05/16/21: Haleigh’s Sunday Morning Forecast
Haleigh - Sunday Morning Forecast
Haleigh - Sunday Morning Forecast
Isolated showers Sunday, and warming to the 80s by the midweek. Dan Smith has the details.
5/15: Dan’s Saturday 11pm Forecast
5/15: Dan’s Saturday 11pm Forecast
Isolated showers Sunday, and warming to the 80s by the midweek. Dan Smith has the details.
5/15: Dan’s Saturday Evening Forecast