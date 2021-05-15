5/14: Dan’s Friday 11pm Forecast

Whether it’s yardwork, grilling or even Cedar Point opening weekend, your outdoor plans look generally good to go! A few sprinkles after sunset are possible Saturday, with scattered showers Sunday. Highs will stay near 70F both days of the weekend, with our greatest rain chance still holding to the south early Monday morning. Sunshine with a few scattered storms will prevail through the midweek, helping highs warm to the 80s by then (with no frost this coming week, either!)

