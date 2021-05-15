5/15: Dan’s Saturday 11pm Forecast
Isolated showers Sunday; 80s by midweek
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
The second half of the weekend won’t be quite as rain-free, with scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder possible -- though most of the afternoon should be dry. Monday’s rain chances will be higher the further south you go, and the bulk of it should remain outside Toledo. Scattered storm chances will increase as temperatures will through the week.
