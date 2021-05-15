Firefighters battle massive junkyard fire in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Firefighters with Toledo Fire and Rescue battled a massive blaze Friday at a junkyard.

Flames broke out about 11p.m. on Detroit Avenue, near Poinsetta Avenue.

According to the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department, several trailers, scrap cars and tires caught fire.

Authorities say no one was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

