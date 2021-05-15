Traffic
Firefighters battle massive junkyard fire in Toledo

Toledo Fire and Rescue battle fire at junkyard
Toledo Fire and Rescue battle fire at junkyard(WTVG)
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 6:57 AM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Firefighters with Toledo Fire and Rescue battled a massive blaze Friday at a junkyard.

Flames broke out about 11p.m. on Detroit Avenue, near Poinsetta Avenue.

According to the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department, several trailers, scrap cars and tires caught fire.

Authorities say no one was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

