Former Williams County track coach convicted in sexual assault

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - A former Williams County track coach pleaded guilty in a sexual assault case involving a teenage victim.

Jared Stewart, 37, of Pioneer, pleaded guilty in the Williams County Court of Common Pleas to gross sexual imposition, a felony of the fourth degree, according to a news release from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s Special Prosecutions team.

Stewart is a former North Central High School track coach and pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a student athlete.

Stewart will be sentenced on June 25 at 10:30 a.m.

The case was investigated by the Pioneer Police Department with assistance from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

