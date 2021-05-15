Traffic
Local student named president of Ohio FFA

Published: May. 15, 2021 at 12:10 PM EDT
WHITEHOUSE, Ohio (WTVG) - An Anthony Wayne High School student recently made school history after being named as president of Ohio FFA Association.

Jacob Zajkowski, a senior at Anthony Wayne, is one of the first in northwest Ohio to be named as Ohio’s FFA president.

“I don’t have a normal agriculture background, but I found my love to research, greenhouse production and doing vegetables in greenhouses,” said Zajkowski.

The Future Farmers of America, founded in 1928, and later called The National FFA Foundation, aims to build partnerships with companies in various industries to obtain resources and funding for the agricultural organizations, education, and student development.

“We aren’t just farmers,” Zajkowski said. “We are researchers, we are engineers, we are communicators, working to further the path and further the mission of the agriculture industry.”

As president of Ohio’s FFA Association, Zajkowski will lead more than 26,000 members.

“When he goes after something, he goes after it with his whole heart,” said Whitney Short, the agriculture teacher at Anthony Wayne. “We teach S.T.E.M., agriscience, and business. We try to cover a lot of topics so students can find something that they enjoy.”

Zajkowski says he enjoying spending time in the greenhouse. He plans to one day open his own after studying plant science at Cornell University.

“I think there is a need for agriculture especial in Toledo,” said Zajkowski. “Urban agriculture has a need in out community and will forever has a place in the world.”

