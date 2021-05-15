Teen missing in South Toledo found safe

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - UPDATE: Toledo Police and Toledo Fire & Rescue confirm Keyaire Gordon has been found safe.

----

ORIGINAL ARTICLE: Toledo Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing girl. According to the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department, Keyaire Gordon, 15, was last seen in the Toledo Zoo area near Broadway/Harvard/University Blvd at about 9:30am Saturday morning.

The teen is 5′ 4″, 120lbs and has brown hair. She was seen wearing gray shorts, red shirt, and a gray hoodie. If you have any information or see her call 911.

