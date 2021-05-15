Traffic
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Teen missing in South Toledo found safe

The teenager was last seen Saturday morning in neighborhood near the Toledo Zoo
Keyaire Gordon, 15, was last seen in the Toledo Zoo area.
Keyaire Gordon, 15, was last seen in the Toledo Zoo area.(WTVG)
By Christina Williams
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - UPDATE: Toledo Police and Toledo Fire & Rescue confirm Keyaire Gordon has been found safe.

----

ORIGINAL ARTICLE: Toledo Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing girl. According to the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department, Keyaire Gordon, 15, was last seen in the Toledo Zoo area near Broadway/Harvard/University Blvd at about 9:30am Saturday morning.

The teen is 5′ 4″, 120lbs and has brown hair. She was seen wearing gray shorts, red shirt, and a gray hoodie. If you have any information or see her call 911.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on Dorr St. in Toledo involved two cars and two motorcycles.
Two motorcycles, two cars in chain reaction crash
Toledo Fire and Rescue battle fire at junkyard
Firefighters battle massive junkyard fire in Toledo
Jared Stewart, 37, of Pioneer, pleaded guilty in the Williams County Court of Common Pleas to...
Former Williams County track coach convicted in sexual assault
North Port police investigate deadly shooting
One person killed in shooting at Toledo nightclub

Latest News

North Port police investigate deadly shooting
One person killed in shooting at Toledo nightclub
Three people hurt after shooting on Airport Highway.
Three people hurt after shooting at Toledo bar
A crash on Dorr St. in Toledo involved two cars and two motorcycles.
Two motorcycles, two cars in chain reaction crash
A Jeep group came from Columbus to honor Officer Anthony Dia and Officer Brandon Stalker.
Honoring fallen heroes: Peace Officer Memorial Day and Armed Forces Day
tribute
Honoring fallen heroes