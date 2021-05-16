05/16/21: Haleigh’s Sunday Morning Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Scattered showers slowly diminish this morning, becoming more isolated as the day goes on. A few pop-up sprinkles can’t be ruled out this afternoon, with otherwise partly sunny skies. Temperatures reach a high of 70 degrees today.

Summer-like conditions settle in for the work week, with increasing temperatures and an unsettled atmosphere. Pop-up showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast each day. Although not everyone will see rain. This upcoming week starts off with highs in the mid to upper 70s, ending the week in the mid to upper 80s.

Overnight lows stay warm all week, which is great news for planters and farmers.

