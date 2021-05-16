Traffic
5/16: Dan’s Sunday 11pm Forecast

Heat, humidity, rain chances all ramp up through this week
By Dan Smith
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 6:46 PM EDT
Monday will feel like an extension of the weekend as far as the weather goes, with highs in the mid-70s and a few isolated showers (higher chances further southwest).The mercury keeps climbing all the way to the mid-80s by the midweek, with storm potential ramping up in kind. Dewpoints in the 60s will also make it feel more humid. Not everyone will see rain on any given day this week, but those scattered storms looks to prevail through next weekend as well

