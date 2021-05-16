Traffic
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

CDC: Schools should require masks until end of school year

By Gray News Staff
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 5:40 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Because not all students will be fully vaccinated by the end of the current academic year, schools should continue to utilize universal masking and social distancing, experts say.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released updated guidance Saturday for K-12 schools. It recommends that schools continue to use COVID-19 prevention strategies for the 2020-2021 school year.

The recommendation is aimed at providing safe in-person instruction and includes the use of face masks and social distancing.

Many schools that have used these prevention strategies have been able to reopen and stay open for in-person learning, according to the CDC.

The CDC decided on continued prevention strategies because children under the age of 12 are not yet eligible for vaccination. In addition, though children between ages 12 and 15 recently became eligible for vaccination, most will not be considered fully vaccinated – two weeks after their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine – before the end of the current school year.

The updated school guidelines were released after the CDC said Thursday that fully vaccinated people don’t need to wear masks or practice social distancing indoors or outdoors, expect under certain circumstances.

That guidance raised questions for schools about how to proceed with prevention strategies.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

Most Read

Keyaire Gordon, 15, was last seen in the Toledo Zoo area.
Teen missing in South Toledo found safe
A crash on Dorr St. in Toledo involved two cars and two motorcycles.
Two motorcycles, two cars in chain reaction crash
Toledo Fire and Rescue battle fire at junkyard
Firefighters battle massive junkyard fire in Toledo
Jared Stewart, 37, of Pioneer, pleaded guilty in the Williams County Court of Common Pleas to...
Former Williams County track coach convicted in sexual assault
North Port police investigate deadly shooting
One person killed in shooting at Toledo nightclub

Latest News

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases,...
Fauci says pandemic exposed ‘undeniable effects of racism’
Police said a suspect is in custody after a child was found dead on the street in a Dallas,...
Arrest made after boy, 4, found slain on Dallas street
Palestinians walk next to the remains of a destroyed 15 story building after being hit by...
Israel kills 42 in Gaza as Netanyahu warns war will go on
FILE - In this March 1, 2021 file photo, parents and children line up outside George B....
Virus testing strategies, opinions vary widely in US schools
A Tempe, Arizona, woman is facing first-degree murder charges in the deaths of her two young...
Police: Mom detained after 2 children found dead in Arizona